Maui Visitor Industry provides various hygiene products to homeless community

MAUI COUNYT, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Visitor Industry and Maui Hotel and Lodging Association (MHLA) helped to support the Maui homeless community by giving out various hygiene products.
On Monday, June 5, the MHLA staff went out and served the homeless community of Maui by providing them with $2,500 worth of feminine hygiene products, individual use bacitracin, hydrogen peroxide, disinfectant wipes, Band-Aids, razors, deodorant, soap bars, laundry detergent, sunscreen, chapstick, toothpaste, can openers, and floss to the Maui District Health Office (MDHO).
MDHO is asking for the public’s help in providing other essential items for the next two weeks of outreach. Items such as pillows, washcloths, water bottles, flushable baby wipes, nail clippers, non-perishable snacks, socks, lotion, hair ties, rain ponchos, flashlights, backpacks, and rubber slippers.
“The Maui District Health Office thank MHLA and all our community partners for standing in the gap with us, whether it be by service or donation. Together we build a better tomorrow for all who call Maui County home.” Said Sherrie McKeown, Infection Preventionist.
To get involved, contact the Outreach Team, Stephanie Kaplan at 808-283-2086 or Sherrie McKeown at 808-984-8213.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.