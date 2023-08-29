Maui restaurateur relocates displaced workers to Oahu

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.
It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.
* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.
* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dan Camaya worked at Prison Street Pizza in Lahaina for more than seven years. Along with sister property Serpico's in Pukalani, he's put in almost 15 years for Charles "Hatch" Clarke's Maui restaurants. When asked to help open up Repetti's in Hawaii Kai, for Dan it wasn't even a question.
“He asked me if I can be here for about a year,” said Camaya, who has been with Repetti’s since it opened at the end of 2022. “We left it at that part at that time until now. And that's what I'm doing.”
“This was a temporary thing for him,” said Clarke, who is far more known by his nickname Hatch. “He's got family in Maui so (after getting Repetti’s opened) then he was gonna go back.”
But with Prison Street falling to the fires, there's no longer a ‘there’ for Dan to go back to work. So Hatch has assured Dan he can stay with working at Repetti's as long as he needs to. And stay on the payroll.
“Dan is probably the epitome of a trusted worker, total professional and, you know, the best guy you could possibly ever have in that spot,” added Hatch. “So we will do whatever we can for him and for the rest of our employees.”
For Dan, it's a major source of security and one less thing to worry about.
“I'm still coping, even though I'm far,” Camaya admitted. “I'm here, but I still have family over there in Maui. My mother and my brother and sisters.”
Another Lahaina employee has just arrived on Oahu who will also work at Repetti's in the coming days. It's clear that Hatch knows how dire things are on Maui - now and for the foreseable future. Despite losing money at Serpico’s right now, he’s still managing to keep on his full staff.
“I think I'm fortunate, you know, I'm like 63 I'm kind of was cruising towards retirement,” said Hatch. “I just worry about all these other people here that, you know, this whole Maui, economy for people to live and to work and to have a, a life here. How is that gonna, play out? You've just, you know, taken away, you know, the main factor of our economy of Maui is based on tourism and, you know, that's obviously decimated right now.”