Maui Residents Testify at DLNR Meeting saying Owner of Yacht, Nakoa, Should pay $2 Million

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources is deciding how much to fine Jim Jones, owner of luxury yacht “Nakoa". This was the boat that damaged the coral reef at Honolua Bay, Maui this past February.
At the BLNR board meeting, many residents living near Honolua Bay testified saying that Jones should be paying the maximum fine of $2 million dollars for the damages his boat caused.
“A slap on the wrist would be a slap in the face of our community. We are looking to you to really defend our public trust of resources and send a strong message. And this highlights the need for better enforcement and reduction in how much commercial activity is going on,” said Kai Nishiki, Maui Resident.
Many other residents agreed with Nishiki’s testimony, saying that the decision of the board will affect more than those involved in the incident. They said this decision can serve as a warning to others who own commercial boats in the area.