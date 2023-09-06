Maui land surveying business destroyed in Lahaina wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) -- When it comes to rebuilding Lahaina, land surveyors are one of the first people needed before any engineers or architects can start working.
Valencia Land Surveying is a land surveying business on Maui, but their building along with all of their equipment got destroyed in the wildfire.
Land Surveyors are important in the rebuilding of Lahaina because they map out the land and determine where utilities and boundaries are located. That way when engineers or architects plan how they will rebuild, they'll know exactly where and how to.
“The main thing on the development is what they call a photographic survey. The photographic survey is the most important, something like part of the beginning of a development. Something like in Lahaina, right now. Now, a lot of people are calling the engineer right now, calling the architect. How are they going to start the permitting process?,” said Arthur Valencia, owner of Valencia Land Surveying.
Valencia Land Surveying said it takes a few days per property to survey the land. However, without the equipment needed, the process of rebuilding Lahaina will take a little longer.
Valencia said once the county cleans up Lahaina and gives them the all clear signal, they can start the process of rebuilding. However, without their equipment, they are unable to do their jobs. Valencia said equipment can cost upwards of $50,000.
Valencia Land Surveying has a spot fund to help fundraise money for equipment.