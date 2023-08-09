Maui Humane Society in need of SOS foster parents due to brush fire across the state

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Maui Humane Society is asking the community to help in any way they can in an effort to protect the animals who were impacted by the wildfires on the island.
Community members are encouraged to foster animals from the Maui Humane Society as soon as possible in order to make space for the incoming injured or displaced pets that are being brought to the shelter.
The Maui Humane Society has posted multiple ways that the community can help the shelter. First, by being an SOS foster you’d take a current pet at the society and it a safe place to stay until further updates are available.
Secondly, donations are highly encouraged as it will help to pay for the medical attention that the animals need in order to stay alive. Along with pet supplies such as dry and wet pet food that can be dropped off at any litter and pop-up kennels. The donated supplies will be handed out to the community, other shelters, and pet owners who are in desperate need of them.
Currently, the Society is asking any pet fosters who own a carrier that is not being used, to bring it to the shelter immediately. As well as Silber Sulfadiazine which helps to prevent and treat infections in burn wounds.
They are also preparing pet emergency kits and are in need of pet treats, dog & cat beds, towels, blankets, collars, leashes, harnesses, food/water dishes, and litter trays. The items can be dropped off to the shelter.
If you have lost or found a pet on Maui, report it! Lost your pet? Ask around to see if anyone has seen it, upload a photo of your pet to THIS WEBSITE, post your pet on social media as well as on signs to put around neighborhoods. Found a pet? Call the Humane Enforcement at 808-877-3680 and they will go over how to look for a microchip if the pet does not have a tag on them.
If the animal is safe to take home, hold on to it until you have more information. Ask around, post the pet on social media platforms, and upload a picture of the animal to HERE.
Following the outburst of the fires, attached are photos of a dog that had been rescued late at night on Tuesday, August 8, and had severe burns to the bone of her paws, blisters along her body, and scorched whiskers. She is in stable condition and will remain in the shelter until someone claims her. If you see a stray on the streets of Maui, they need your help too.
Call Humane Enforcement at 808-877-3680 for all animal emergencies.