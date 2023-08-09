 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui Humane Society in need of SOS foster parents due to brush fire across the state

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui Humane Society in need of SOS foster parents due to brush fire across the state
Maui Humane Society SOS Foster poster

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Maui Humane Society is asking the community to help in any way they can in an effort to protect the animals who were impacted by the wildfires on the island.

Maui Humane Society dog pic

Community members are encouraged to foster animals from the Maui Humane Society as soon as possible in order to make space for the incoming injured or displaced pets that are being brought to the shelter.

dog with dog food generic
lost pet generic
maui humane society rescuing dog from fire
dog rescued from fire in maui, maui humane society

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred