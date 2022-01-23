 Skip to main content

Maui County updated booster requirement to begin January 24

maui county requires booster

Maui County is requiring people have a booster shot starting January 24.

It was to start January 8, but at the time, only 23-percent of residents were boosted.

The delay was meant to give people more time to get their shot.

Two weeks later and Maui county's boosted population still remains relatively low-- now 28-percent.

It's causing great concern among owners of Maui's bars, restaurants, and gyms-- all of whom-- starting Monday will have to enforce the updated mandate.

As revival of the state's economy remains a priority-- some say the additional shot poses a great threat to local and visitior spending.

"If hawaii implements all this-- what stops them from going to a place like mexico that has no requirement" questioned Parminderjit Singh, who was visiting Waikiki.

Maui County is the first in the state to update its vaccination requirement. However, local leaders say similar legislation is bound to extend to the neighbor islands in the coming weeks and months.

"If the booster were required-- like absolutely required-- I don't know if we'd be here." admitted Alex Medvedev. He was visiting from Washington State.

"Yeah, I don't think so-- I think you're definitely more inclined not to go," his wife Eva continued.

Some Oahu residents, however, say they're not particularly worried about the booster requirement extending to Honolulu County-- especially if the testing alternative remains available.

maui county requires booster

"You know the economy is important-- but again the future is more important, the community is more important, our kupuna is more important." explained Oahu resident, Ichard Sears.

Still-- Maui restaurant owners explaining this is just another hurdle they have to overcome.

The unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic-- threatening the survival of small businesses every single day.

