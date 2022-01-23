Maui County updated booster requirement to begin January 24 By Erin Coogan Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Author instagram Author email Jan 23, 2022 Jan 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maui County is requiring people have a booster shot starting January 24.It was to start January 8, but at the time, only 23-percent of residents were boosted.The delay was meant to give people more time to get their shot.Two weeks later and Maui county's boosted population still remains relatively low-- now 28-percent.It's causing great concern among owners of Maui's bars, restaurants, and gyms-- all of whom-- starting Monday will have to enforce the updated mandate.As revival of the state's economy remains a priority-- some say the additional shot poses a great threat to local and visitior spending."If hawaii implements all this-- what stops them from going to a place like mexico that has no requirement" questioned Parminderjit Singh, who was visiting Waikiki.Maui County is the first in the state to update its vaccination requirement. However, local leaders say similar legislation is bound to extend to the neighbor islands in the coming weeks and months."If the booster were required-- like absolutely required-- I don't know if we'd be here." admitted Alex Medvedev. He was visiting from Washington State."Yeah, I don't think so-- I think you're definitely more inclined not to go," his wife Eva continued.Some Oahu residents, however, say they're not particularly worried about the booster requirement extending to Honolulu County-- especially if the testing alternative remains available. "You know the economy is important-- but again the future is more important, the community is more important, our kupuna is more important." explained Oahu resident, Ichard Sears.Still-- Maui restaurant owners explaining this is just another hurdle they have to overcome.The unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic-- threatening the survival of small businesses every single day. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories. Author instagram Author email Follow Erin Coogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Video Black Friday deals start in October this year Updated Nov 15, 2021 COVID-19 Hawaii counties with vaccination requirements can open again to full capacity, some push back Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Pressures of the pandemic delay environmental protection efforts Updated Jan 4, 2022 Video Airlines searching for ways to attract more Hawaiian visitors as travel ramps up again Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Little Village Noodle House and Manoa Chocolate Updated Nov 13, 2021 Top-stories A Kona woman is revitalizing her father's coffee farm years after he was deported Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you