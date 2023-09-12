Maui County officials mobilize to revive Island's economy after devastating fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (Island News) -- Maui County officials met on Tuesday to discuss how to revive the island's economy. And the state also said help is on the way -- welcome news for business owners who've been reeling since the devastating fires.
One Kihei restaurant owner told Island News he’s seen revenue dip 70% since the fire broke out. So that’s why he came here for the Maui County Council meeting Tuesday – to seek help from government officials.
Les Tomita owns Da Kitchen in Kihei. The restaurant recently re-opened after being forced to close down due to the economic hardships of COVI-19. Tomita said he and many other business owners outside of Lahaina are evidence of the far-reaching impacts of the fire.
Though Tomita himself didn’t lose anything to the blaze, his business is suffering because far fewer tourists are coming to the island. Tomita acknowledges things are slowly picking back up, but not quickly enough.
He told Island News he was pleased to hear state officials say financial relief could soon be available for business owners across the island. And as those details become sorted out, Tomita is waiting patiently. He says the people of Lahaina are setting a good example for the rest of the island because of their resilience throughout the rebuilding process.
“I cannot believe that they lost everything. Their business, their homes, they lost family members and they wake up the next day, Wednesday, and they do good in the community, volunteering. That is crazy to me, so awesome,” Tomita said.
Tomita is encouraging those in need of help to attend county council meetings and seek answers. The next meeting is scheduled for Friday.