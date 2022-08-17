Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance.
In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.
Presented to the council earlier this year, the measure was met with great met with great support and opposition.
“Hospitality is work, hospitality is a Hawaiian word. Ho'okipa. This is something that is meaningful to those of us who are from Hawaii and to all of us who call Hawaii home,” said American Hotel and Lodging Association spokesperson Kekoa McClellan.
Since its introduction, Maui County has reached its highest volume of visitors since January 2020.
“We're over capacity. And that's what we're hearing. So our residents have been suffering the impacts of over-tourism,” said Council Vice Chairwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez.
Those in favor of the measure emphasize that the county currently stands 16% over its target visitor-to-resident population ratio.
Meanwhile, opponents argue that restrictions would have irreversible economic effects and would compromise the local workforce.
“A space that has been supported by our local construction industry. A space that employs our local people like you and me, our family, our neighbors, 110,000 people in Hawaii,” McClellan said.
Rawlins-Fernandez introduced the measure and says that is not the case.
“Transient vacation rentals that are currently operating as the established cap. The jobs associated with those units should not be affected by the passage of this legislation. Telling hotel workers that their jobs would be lost because of this bill is just a scare tactic,” Rawlins-Fernandez said.
Rawlins-Fernandez says that this piece of legislation was established to address the concerns of residents within Maui County.
If other counties choose to follow suit, that's great. But setting precedent pa'aina wide is not the purpose of this bill,” she said.
Resolution 22-70 will be heard by the Lanai Planning Commission Wednesday night with further hearings by the Maui Planning Commission expected at the end of September.