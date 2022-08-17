 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'

  • Updated
  • 0
west maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance.

In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK