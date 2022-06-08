Maui cookie business opens brick and mortar shop in Kahului

MAUI (KITV4) -- As things return to normal, more restaurants and food businesses are popping up or expanding. That's the case for a Maui cookie business.
Maui Cookie Lab recently opened a brick and mortar shop in Kahului selling freshly baked cookies.
Owner Heidi Cramer's previous business sold shortbread cookies to hotels and the visitor industry, but when tourism shut down at the start of the pandemic, Cramer had to shift gears and focused on a mobile cookie bar.
And now Maui Cookie Lab has an actual storefront and shop on Hoohana Street.
"It's been an interesting challenge -- the last two years, but this is super exciting. Our sweet shop is beautiful and we have great brand new equipment where we have space to really explore new recipes and flavors, and we love being able to bake things fresh and give them to our customers literally fresh from the oven while they're still warm," Cramer said.
The most popular cookie is the chocolate chunk sea salt cookie. Other cookies include white chocolate mac nut pineapple, lilikoi oatmeal, snickerdoodle sprinkle, and a new addition -- the everything bagel cookie. Maui Cookie Lab also sells shortbread cookies topped with edible flowers.
Cramer thanks the folks on Maui for helping to support her business to make this pivot as a result of the pandemic.
Maui Cookie Lab is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store also offers shipping nationwide.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.