Maui businesses need tourism to come back after the fatal fires halted everything

The message is: Maui needs responsible tourism. Business owners say they need visitors with the intention to serve and help the local restaurants and shops on Maui.
A captain at Makena Coast Charters said the boat company had to lay off so many employees because there simply is no business. Keone Laepaa said on average, at least 40 people used to use their services every day, from boat rides to blue water rafting. This past week, he said he only had eight customers.
“We want to work. We need to work. This has the financial impact of destroying our economy more than COVID ever did. We have people canceling appointments around Christmas, while this time until the holidays is usually our busiest time,” said Laepaa.
Laepaa said the boating business has completely plummeted and his fellow-business owners are either laying off most of their employees or shutting down entirely.
Maui relies on tourism more than most of the other islands for its economic well-being.
“Four out of five dollars on Maui comes from tourism. We’ve taken a huge revenue hit. I’m estimating around $1-million annually,” said Garrett Marrero.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President and CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara said in a statement:
“Before the fire, there were 102 restaurants and hotels and 176 retail stores with over 5,000 employees. The annual revenue from these businesses was over $700 million. The economic toll of these fires is staggering. We have lost lives and livelihoods. West Maui needs time to grieve now but the rest of Maui and the state are open. We invite visitors to come with respect and understanding. We will not recover fully until there is a recovery of commerce as well.”
Menor-McNamara adds Maui‘s tourism industry makes up one third of the state’s economy.