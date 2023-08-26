Maui attorney starts partnership with mainland attorneys for strong lawsuit against HECO

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - A Maui attorney organizes a public meeting to talk about the Lahaina wildfires and fire litigation. Tony Takitani partnered with two mainland law firms to represent Lahaina residents who lost homes and loved ones.
People or businesses can sign up after the meeting if they also want to lawyer up.
Around eight attorneys are behind this partnership. They believe what happened in Lahaina is not just a natural disaster. This amount of destruction was preventable and there are people who need to be held accountable.
Takitani said the focus is rebuilding Lahaina and that starts with representation.
“Lahaina is the heart of Maui. We have to face this every day. By partnering up with attorneys specialized in this type of issue, we can handle this with enough aloha and patience,” said Takitani.
Takitani partnered with “Morgan and Morgan Law Firm”, the nation's largest personal injury firm.
Attorney Mike Morgan told KITV4 they have at least 150 clients. They expect more after Sunday's presentation and as the evidence inspection goes on.
Damages range from property loss to injury and wrongful death.
“Even if Hawaiian Electric said they were not going to do any of the clean-up of the overgrown trees or even spend money for maintenance and better infrastructure, there is no excuse to not turn the power off at least,” said attorney Mike Morgan,
Morgan adds this differs from the other lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric by helping families individually instead of filing a class action lawsuit.
In addition to residents and businesses, the City and County of Maui filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric for civil damages to the county's public property and losses of historical landmarks. So far, all lawsuits blame the company for allegedly ignoring red flag warnings contributing to the three large fires.