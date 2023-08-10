 Skip to main content
Matson assisting emergency agencies in shipping relief supplies to Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Although many business operations have been affected by the wildfire devastation on Maui, cargo operations at Kahului Harbor remain uninterrupted and continue with Matson’s twice-weekly services as normal. They are now coordinating shipments to assist with emergency supplies.

Matson says it is working with Federal, State, and County emergency response agencies to address urgent necessities and prioritize the movement and shipment of emergency equipment and supplies to Maui as the wildfire crisis continues.

