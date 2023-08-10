Matson assisting emergency agencies in shipping relief supplies to Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Although many business operations have been affected by the wildfire devastation on Maui, cargo operations at Kahului Harbor remain uninterrupted and continue with Matson’s twice-weekly services as normal. They are now coordinating shipments to assist with emergency supplies.
Matson says it is working with Federal, State, and County emergency response agencies to address urgent necessities and prioritize the movement and shipment of emergency equipment and supplies to Maui as the wildfire crisis continues.
Thursday afternoon, the Matson barge Haleakala will be depart from Honolulu carrying 160 containers onboard. Haleakala is scheduled to arrive on Maui Friday morning.
There is an additional chartered barge that Matson has on standby for more emergent equipment in support of Maui’s relief efforts.
The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission is also helping Matson to expedite the movement of disaster and relief cargo between Honolulu and Maui.
Along with Matson’s normal schedule of operations and hub-and-spoke system between Hawaii, the US West Coast and connecting neighbor islands three times a week, and their routine barge arrivals at Kahului on Tuesdays and Fridays, they have also included an extra barge shipment to Maui on Sunday, Aug. 20, for additional supplies and needs. They are also considering more sailings should they be needed.
While Matson is networking with government agencies and nonprofit organizations, they are also working with many customers to ship relief supplies to Maui in the upcoming days.
Nonprofit organizations on Maui that are in need of assistance and relief goods are asked to apply for assistance on Matson’s website. Tap here for application.