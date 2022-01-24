Matson aims to provide aid in Tonga relief efforts

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Matson announced on Monday that it will contribute approximately $375,000 in goods and services to aid relief efforts for Tonga in the wake of a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.
According to a Matson press release, a previously unscheduled voyage to Tonga will depart from Auckland, New Zealand this week carrying relief products and equipment including supplies donated by the company.
The vessel Kamokuiki will be diverted from its regular route between Auckland and China to deliver relief supplies from both Matson and community groups. The Kamokuiki’s special voyage is expected to arrive at Nuku’alofa port on Jan. 31, 2022.
“Our hearts are with the people of Tonga as they work to recover from the devastation caused by the eruption and tidal wave,” said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO of Matson in a press release, explaining, “We are committed to helping with recovery efforts in the way we know best -- by getting much-needed supplies, equipment and donations to Nuku’alofa as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
According to the press release, Matson also operates a regular service between Auckland and Tonga’s Nuku’alofa port once every two weeks. Matson said that its vessel the Liloa II made the regularly scheduled arrival at Nuku’alofa on Jan. 20, 2022, and was able to unload its normal load of generalized cargo despite being only five days after the disaster struck.
In addition to regular services and the relief mission by the Kamokuiki, Matson’s ship the Papa Mau will make two special aid voyages from Auckland to Tonga, scheduled to arrive on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.
According to the press release, Matson is also matching its employees’ donations to the New Zealand Red Cross’ Pacific Tsunami Appeal fund for Tonga disaster relief.