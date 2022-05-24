Masks again required indoors at all University of Hawaii facilities

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii will once again require students, faculty, and staff to wear masks when indoors. The requirement applies to all facilities in the UH system.
The reinstatement of the masking policy is effective May 25.
Officials say the move to return to indoor masking was made in consideration of current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and was recommended by UH medical and public health experts and the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH).
“Reinstatement of the comprehensive indoor mask requirement will help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus and better protect the health of students and employees as every county in the state but one is currently assessed to have a ‘high’ level of COVID-19 community transmission by the CDC,” UH officials wrote in a press release addressed to students, faculty and staff.
The CDC increased the COVID-19 threat level for Honolulu County and Maui County to “high” on May 19. Kauai County was bumped back up to the “high” threat level on May 13.
Only the Big Island remains at the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 threat level. Still, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth proactively asked residents there to consider "mindful masking" as coronavirus cases on the Big Island continue to rise.
The CDC ranks Hawaii as the 4th highest in the country for COVID-19 case increases, with an average 7-day case rate of nearly 500 cases per 100,000 people. The overall test positivity rate for the state was at 16.9% in the DOH's last weekly update on May 18.
UH officials say the indoor mask requirement will remain in place indefinitely and will be re-evaluated when cases in the state start to decrease.
