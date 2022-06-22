Many restaurants still facing staffing shortages after restrictions were lifted months ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The owners of Donnie's Barbecue in Waipahu said their main issue is a staffing shortage, but they're getting the word out on social media that they are in need of cooks and servers.
“It’s hard to find workers and employees that want to stay. It’s not about the pay, it’s whether or not they want to stay and that’s the issue we have with the pandemic," said Donnie McBride.
McBride said the restaurant specializes in ribs and southern foods but more people have been buying desserts and sides. He said it's a matter of letting customers know who they are and what makes their food different.
Restaurants are also faced with rising food costs and food shortages. To accommodate, some are reducing their menu options. Others are open fewer days or have less hours - such as only offering lunch or dinner.
Executive Director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, Sheryl Matsuoka said using your restaurant card is the best way to support restaurants right now. She said many people forgot they still have them.
"The person who gave you a restaurant card really wanted to support the food service industry here. When you use a Hawaii restaurant card, you’re not only supporting that restaurant but the farmers and the fisheries behind them,” said Matsuoka.
Hawaii residents have until June 30th at 2 PM to use their restaurants cards.