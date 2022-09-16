Many residents question if video camera security deter crime

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?
Kaimuki resident Yun Li said a man walked into her garage in broad daylight and stole her Segway. She caught it all on her home security camera. Li said she has the suspect's license plate number and could recognize the man based on the footage.
However, she said right now, police have no leads.
“Security cameras add a little more peace of mind just like if you put out a sign that says you’ve got big dogs. It’s another layer that enables some sort of comfort but I don’t think its deterring any criminals," said Li.
She said she thinks she's more likely to find the culprit through social media.
According to HPD, less than 8% of all violent and property crime cases end up in prosecution.
Although home security footage is evidence, most of the time it is not enough to make an arrest.
"A lot of people have their video cameras set up overhead and you don’t get a good picture of the face. That’s one of the crucial things for the prosecutors to charge and to have a successful case," said Michael Kitchens, admin of “Stolen Stuff Hawaii” group on Facebook.
Kitchens said amateur criminals may be deterred from surveillance cameras but they do not stop larger break-ins. He recommends face level and hidden cameras.
Some experts said security alarm systems that notify the police are more important and cameras are secondary.
"We recommend little sensors on doors and windows to know if it’s been opened and then a motion detector is a last line of defense. It means someone is inside your home. We just want an alarm to be triggered as soon as humanly possible. If there’s an audible noise, want the homeowners aware, the intruder aware and HPD dispatched," said Kevin Aboud, CEO of ZMANA Residential and Commercial Security Systems.
Aboud said he gets 40 calls weekly and half of them are from people who have already experienced something in their home or neighborhood.
He recommended home security alarms for safety as well as convenience.