Many residents question if video camera security deter crime

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As home burglaries continue to rise, more families are choosing to secure their homes with surveillance cameras and home monitors. Now, there are several crimes caught on camera which raises the question, how affective are these security systems? Are they helping to reduce the number of break-ins?

Kaimuki resident Yun Li said a man walked into her garage in broad daylight and stole her Segway. She caught it all on her home security camera. Li said she has the suspect's license plate number and could recognize the man based on the footage.

