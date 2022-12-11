Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes

WAIKIKI (KITV4) - Waikiki has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes.
This is following the brutal beating that left a 21-year-old victim dead and a ten-hour stand-off with the Honolulu Police department that left the suspect dead.
Now many in the area are on high alert and concerned that every crime there will be a violent one.
Pastors at Waikiki Baptist Church said they are cancelling many services and events because nobody feels safe, both pastors and community members.
"2022 has been much worse because where we live we witnessed many times police have come with like 25 police cars," said Christine Domhoff, lead of the women’s ministries at Waikiki Baptist Church.
Domhoff said she was assaulted as she was walking to the church a year ago. She said since then, violent crimes are happening more often and getting more severe.
According to a state report, violent crimes increased by than 40% in Waikiki since 2021.
Pastors said they made several changes like added security and moving the times for their women's bible studies to the mornings. However, they had to cancel that service several times due to safety concerns.
"We do have security if you cannot see it. There is a 24-hour presence here and we've taken some extraordinary steps to keep people safe," said Brian Akahoshi, associate pastor at Waikiki Baptist Church.
Also in the Waikiki area, a mail carrier said the United States Postal Service asks them to do a drive-by before getting out of their cars during their routes.
"If we see something sketchy, it’s our own personal discretion. If we don't feel safe to deliver, we usually just hold the mail and we come back later on," said Jacob Dekneef, city carrier assistant, USPS.
Dekneef believes the holidays can bring out the worst in people especially in Hawaii where everything costs more.
He said from a mail carrier's point of view, you have to be more aware while you are walking through the area.
