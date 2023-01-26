Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th.
Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many restaurants in the islands are transitioning to a take-out model.
"The rent of that space, and the revenue, is what they're looking at on the top of expenses, the employee shortage and whether they have enough staff to provide excellent customer service,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of Hawaii Restaurant Association.
Matsuoka says more restaurants are choosing to close their indoor seating instead of reducing hours of operation.
Several customers rushed in to enjoy one of their last sit-down meals at the Koko Marina Zippy’s.
“It’s going to be a very sad situation because it’s always nice sitting here and having your lunch, dinner and breakfast while looking at the marina. Nothing compares to it,” said Al Chun, Hawaii Kai resident.
Chun said he has been eating at the Zippy’s at Koko Marina for around 15 years and makes his weekly stop on Sunday mornings.
“We heard that Zippy’s will be closing, so we rushed here as a family one last time,” said Lois Hamaguchi, Kaimuki resident.
In addition to Zippy's, Chick-fil-A’s second location on Oahu -- which is currently under construction on Beretania Street -- will also join the trend of not offering an indoor dining area. Management does not believe this will hurt business because most customers want to get their food to go.
However, some people walking by disagreed with the decision by calling it unfair.
"I like to sit down instead of go out with my food. I think it is not fair to decide this because everybody eats at different times for different reasons,” said Elia Hauanio.
Restaurant officials said many restaurants waited until after the holidays to start making their dining decisions. Matsuoka said it is too early to tell exactly how many are closing their spaces but this is the start of a new trend.