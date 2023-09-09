Many Lahaina residents worried they will not find a permanent home after governor's announcement

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Thousands of residents are still living in hotels on Maui after losing their homes to last month's devastating wildfires.
Now that the Governor has announced West Maui is opening up next month and encouraging all visitors to come back, some of the displaced families are worried they may not have enough time to move.
A Lahaina resident and mother of seven who has been living in a hotel in Kaana Pali since the fire struck said her home is standing, however she will not move back until the air and water quality improve in Lahaina.
Adri Haia said she understands Governor Josh Green's decision to open up West Maui but believes it may be too soon especially for people like her who plan to stay in Lahaina.
“We assumed we’d have more time. When we ask for time to grieve, we didn’t mean a month. In this first month, we didn’t get to grieve because we were too busy with investigations and filling out paperwork. That is stressful in itself,” said Haia.
The governor announced all restrictions will be lifted in West Maui starting October 8th.
He said this difficult decision was made to help begin recovery for the local economy and small businesses that rely on tourism.
Hotel association executive Mufi Hannemann said the hospitality industry has done a lot to help with the disaster, from taking in and feeding thousands of residents and FEMA volunteers to offering spaces for teachers to prepare students for the upcoming year.
The time has come to let the hotels do what they do best: cater to the people who want to come and visit Maui.
"We're hearing from people across the board. People who work for car rental agencies, restaurants, small businesses, attractions and hotels want to go back to work. That’s what the governor is responding to," said Mufi Hannemann.
Hannemann adds West Maui hotels are at about 55% capacity and there is plenty of room for visitors to join the residents living there.
Governor Josh Green has now signed a seventh emergency proclamation related to the Maui wildfires, lifting the previous guidance that strongly discouraged travel to West Maui.
The impact zone, Lahaina remains off limits and the recovery efforts to identify victims will continue.