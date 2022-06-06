Many Hawaii teachers need a second or even third job to make ends meet

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's no secret that many Hawaii residents need a second or even a third job to make ends meet. Among that group is a large number of teachers.
"Over half the teachers in Hawaii have some kind of second stream of income whether it’s passive earning through a rental or they have or a second job," said Lisa Morrison, a teacher at Maui High School.
Lisa Morrison said she makes extra money by renting out her car during tourist season and rents out a room in her home.
Bartending and waitressing jobs on the weekends are popular choices. Estimates are that more than 60% of teachers have another part-time job all year long, not just for the summer.
"Second jobs that are not related to education actually pay more. It’s kind of sad, but lots of times people can make more as a waiter or waitress," Morrison said.
According to the Hawaii State Teachers Association, the average teacher's income is $70,000 annually, which they said might sound like a lot but it is not enough to support themselves and certainly not enough to support a family.
Michelle Librie, a teacher at Aikahi Elementary School, said in a statement to KITV: “Teachers in Hawaii can't survive and support a family on just a teacher's salary – I can't afford our mortgage and bills. I wouldn't be able to live here if my husband wasn't a general contractor.”
Librie said she doesn't have to look for a second job in the summer because of her husband's income.
There are options for teachers to make money in the summer in addition to summer school.
'For substitute teachers, we don't get paid in the summer so I find grants that are for educators to take workshops. It’s continued education and we get a stipend. I also sell skincare on the side. Many don’t know, but teachers also work retail and hotel jobs if not summer school,” said Christine Martinez, a substitute teacher in the Mililani school district.
According to the Department of Education's employment report, 771 teachers resigned in the 2020-2021 school year – 441 of those teachers left Hawaii.
Lisa Morrison said the solution is simple - pay teachers more. She says this is the way to invest in our keiki and keep teachers in Hawaii.