HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many Hawaii non-profits are accepting crypto currency donations. The IRS offers the same benefits to crypto currency donors and regular donors.
Expert Ryan Ozawa say these type of donations to charities are immediately converted to dollars allowing donors to get tax benefits.
“Crypto currency introduces a brand new demographic. It could be your friend’s nephew down the street who did very well with Bitcoin and here they have an opportunity to take some of their gain into crypto currency and do some good and not get in trouble with the IRS," said Ryan Ozawa, Community Engagement Consultant at Digital Currency Innovation Lab.
Ryan Ozawa say many national organizations like the Salvation Army accept Bitcoin. Many local groups such as Hawaii Theatre and the Purple Maia do the same.
Officials for a State program that help Hawaii businesses use digital currency say they saw more than 800 million dollars in crypto-transactions since it began in 2020.
However, that pilot program is expected to end soon.
This past legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill that will allow the state to create new regulations to monitor crypto companies.
“As Hawaii residents become more and more comfortable dealing with this currency, it becomes even more important for the state or the legislature to have more of a definitive strategy. Our challenge is: we’re trying to balance regulating crypto companies while protecting the consumer’s interests, yet ensuring we’re not getting in the way of future opportunities," said Senator Bennette Misalucha, district 16.
This bill is sitting on the Governor's desk, if signed, experts and lawmakers will work on licensing laws for these companies.