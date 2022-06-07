Many candidates say their campaign signs are being vandalized often

As we get closer to the elections, some candidates say vandals are targeting their campaign signs.
The Arakaki for Aiea campaign officials say they are continuing to damage and steal their campaign signs. Tracy Arakaki says his banners were vandalized just a couple weeks ago – and his group filed a report yesterday with the Honolulu Ethics Commission yesterday.
"We've been having our signs vandalized since 2018. After we came really close in the 2016 elections, every election after that we've had signs vandalized on top of getting harassing phone calls," said Tracy Arakaki, candidate for House District 33.
Arakaki says these incidents are taking his attention away from his campaign with the voters in House District 33.
Meantime, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Ikaika Anderson, says his signs were also damaged.
"I laugh at some of the little hats, mustaches and the goatees that get drawn on my signs but the offensive symbols and those types of vandalism activities are unacceptable. That does not represent Hawaii and the aloha spirit," said Anderson.
Many residents say vandalism and tampering with political signs is so common that it is hard to tell if its increasing. They say bystanders don't report these incidents when they see them, and that's the way to stop it from happening.
"It's a targeted opportunity. It’s easy to write something on someone’s face. However, there is maliciousness towards certain candidates. A lot of people think it’s not a big deal and because of that it doesn't get the attention it deserves," said Michael Kitchens, admin on Stolen Stuff Hawaii Facebook.