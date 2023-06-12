MangoMango Dessert to open new location in Kapahulu

MangoMango Dessert, the popular Hong-Kong-inspired dessert spot, is preparing to open their third Hawaii location along Kapahulu Avenue at the Wong Leong Building, next to well-known poke eatery, Ono Seafood.
“With our Kapahulu location we look forward to serving new guests that may not have previously tried MangoMango Dessert, as well as provide an option for our loyal East Oahu customers,” said Tina Wang, Hawaii-exclusive franchise owner of MangoMango Dessert. “We are also excited to introduce new flavors – giving our loyal MangoMango Dessert fans a reason to come out to visit our Kapahulu shop – that you will not be able to get at our other Hawaii locations like the Créme Brûlée Mille Crepe Cake, Mango Panna Cotta and Ube Bubble Milk Tea.”
To differentiate itself from its sister locations, MangoMango Dessert’s Kapahulu location will offer several exclusive menu items not available anywhere else in Hawaii. Kapahulu exclusive items will include an Avocado Cheese Foam Tea, Créme Brûlée Mille Crepe Cake, Double Egg Custard, Mango Panna Cotta, Ube Bubble Milk Tea, Violet Lavender Milk Tea, and Yogurt Freeze with Mango Popping Boba.
MangoMango Dessert’s Kapahulu Avenue location will be open daily, Monday through Sunday from 12pm – 10pm. For more information, visit: www.mangomangodessert.com.
