Majority of Americans say they're worried about being able to pay for housing

A rental unit apartment building in the East Village neighborhood of New York is seen here on July 12. The majority of Americans say they're worried about being able to pay for housing.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If you are feeling the pinch of higher rents, you're not alone.

Nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% said they saw their income increase, according to a study from Freddie Mac. And renters were less likely than all employed respondents to have gotten a raise. As a result, nearly 1 in 5 who experienced a rent increase said they are now "extremely likely" to miss a payment.

