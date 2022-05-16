Major progress made, alternatives offered to help ease baby formula shortage

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Indiana, on May 10. The White House is working with key manufacturers to help provide logistics support during the baby formula shortage.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some big developments took place on Monday to try and ease the country's baby formula shortage. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics both announced changes that could go a long way toward improving the situation.
The situation appears to be getting better. The FDA says baby formula stock is back up to 80%. Plus, Abbott Nutrition will soon reopen its production plant.
"The FDA is already in discussion with some manufacturers regarding additional imports and increase production at domestic facilities," said Director of the FDA Center for Food, Susan Mayne.
"Maybe this will take the initiative for people to breast feed longer," said Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii Midwife and Lactation Consultant Jacquelyn Ingram.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is also reducing the recommended age for a baby to drink whole cow's milk from one year to six months.
"Six months is the age we start to tell people regardless of how they are feeding, that they can introduce foods to a baby. So at that age more of the digestive system has been formulated," said Ingram.
Ingram says breast milk is the most nutritious, followed by formula, then cow's milk which should be limited in consumption.
"Introducing cow milk at six months should be limited to 24 ounces a day because there is a lot of calcium too. Having too much of that, you can prevent the baby from absorbing enough iron," said Ingram.
Breast milk also allows mothers to pass on antibodies to her babies. There's also options if you have a shortage of that as well.
"In this country, we do also have donor milk banks. That milk is tested and is a way for people to get milk," said Ingram.
Abbott says, once it gets final FDA approval on its plant reopening, it will take about six to eight weeks to get the new formula on the shelves at the same level it was previously.