 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lyft plans to 'significantly reduce' workforce, CEO says

  • 0
Lyft plans to 'significantly reduce' workforce, CEO says

Lyft plans to "significantly reduce" its workforce, the company's new CEO David Risher told employees on April 21, in another round of layoffs as it struggles to turn a profit and pull off a turnaround.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

Lyft plans to "significantly reduce" its workforce, the company's new CEO David Risher told employees on Friday, in another round of layoffs as it struggles to turn a profit and pull off a turnaround.

In a company-wide memo, Risher said the cuts were aimed at making Lyft a "faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers."

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred