Lt. Green releases plan to fight homelessness in Hawaii

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green plans to reduce homelessness in Hawaii by more than 50% over the course of four years if he becomes governor.

More than 10,000 people are chronically homeless in the islands. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said rehousing them reduces the cost of Medicaid as much as $60,000 per person. They hope to provide free basic healthcare to the homeless to prevent major medical issues that could eventually swamp hospital beds.

