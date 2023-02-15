Lottery planned Saturday for 155 acres of affordable farmland in Waialua

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than 150 acres of farmland in Waialua will soon be up for grabs via lottery for local farmers in Hawaii.
In early February, developer Peter Savio announced that 155 acres of farmland at Orchard Plantation in Waialua will be available to Hawaii farmers. Those 155 acres, sold in one-acre parcels, will now go up for auction on Feb. 18 at the Mango Street Grill, located at 130 Mango Street in Wahiawa.
There will be an information updated at 9 a.m. followed by the lottery at 9:30 a.m.
Orchard Plantation is a fee-simple organic and non-organic agricultural project for farmers who want to own the land they farm on, Savio said. The plantation will use R2 water-making it meant for orchards and plants, not vegetables.
If a farmer is interested, they will need to buy a minimum of two acres costing $130,000 per acre. Savio says his other 3 farming projects sold out in record time-he says the interest from farmers for affordable land they can own continues to grow.
Anyone interested in purchasing a lot must come to the lottery meeting.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.