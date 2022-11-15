 Skip to main content
Look out, Costco. Sam's Club drops its hot dog combo to $1.38

Sam's Club drops its hot dog combo to $1.38. In this September 9, 2010 file photo, a customer leaves with her purchases at Sam's Club in Jackson, Mississippi.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

There's a retail price war on hot dog and soda combos.

Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog and drink deal at its food courts to $1.38 from $1.50. Its chief rival, Costco, offers the same combo for $1.50.

