Longtime Ala Moana Center retailer, Paniolo Trading, closing soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Paniolo Trading, which has been open at Ala Moana Center for nearly five decades, is closing at the end of March.

The country and western clothing retailer made the announcement on its social media accounts.

Paniolo Trading, which is owned by Harumi Valenzuela, is located on the street level near the mall's Makai Market food court.

The retailer has been open for 45 years, and did not disclose a reason for its closure.

KITV4 has reached out the owner for comment but so far we have not yet heard back.

