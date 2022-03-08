Longtime Ala Moana Center retailer, Paniolo Trading, closing soon By Duane Shimogawa Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Paniolo Trading, which has been open at Ala Moana Center for nearly five decades, is closing at the end of March.The country and western clothing retailer made the announcement on its social media accounts.Paniolo Trading, which is owned by Harumi Valenzuela, is located on the street level near the mall's Makai Market food court.The retailer has been open for 45 years, and did not disclose a reason for its closure.KITV4 has reached out the owner for comment but so far we have not yet heard back. Business Safe Access Oahu ending may inspire former employees to rejoin workforce By Jefferson Tyler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paniolo Trading Clothing Fashion Commerce Retailer Ala Moana Center Country And Western Harumi Valenzuela Mall More From KITV 4 Island News Video SHIP offering free in-person enrolling for Medicare Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Kauai real estate attracts celebrities Updated Feb 21, 2022 Video Gov. Ige approves Maui proclamation for relaxed COVID mandates Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Focus on Business: Ekahi Health Updated Nov 13, 2021 Video Supply chain backlog predicted to impact holiday shopping Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Stocks open higher, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease Updated Feb 15, 2022 Recommended for you