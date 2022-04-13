Longs Drugs closing one location in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing one of its Hilo stores on May 20, the company confirmed to KITV4.
The store is located at 670 Ponahawai Street, and all prescriptions from this store will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs at 82 Puuhonu Place in Hilo.
All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other Longs Drugs locations, according to a CVS Health spokesperson. Rhode Island-based CVS Health owns Longs Drugs.
"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," a CVS Health spokesperson told KITV4. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations."
There are four additional Longs Drugs locations in Hilo and 11 on the Big Island.
"While this store closure was part of our regular review of locations that previously occurred, the realignment of our national retail footprint and reduction in store density has begun this spring," a CVS Health spokesperson said. "It is based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers, and supports the evolution of our stores into community health destinations with new store formats."
Longs Drugs has also recently closed one of its downtown Honolulu locations after being open for nearly a decade. Longs Drugs has been in Hawaii since 1954. It has 42 additional locations.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.