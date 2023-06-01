Local sweets shop celebrates National Doughnut Day on Friday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For National Doughnut Day on Friday, local doughnut maker Holey Grail Donuts will be sharing the stories behind each donut in a Tasting Box offered from June 1 to June 7.
To the store and its staff, a donut is more than a sweet treat, it's "a vehicle for advocacy, connection, community, and compassion," says Nile Dreiling, co-founder of Holey Grail Donuts.
The store will celebrate the first anniversary of its flagship store and host in-store tastings on June 2. It'll also spotlight various artisanal ingredients grown by local farmers. In addition, a live musician followed by a live DJ spinning some tunes will add to the festivities.
Since its inception in 2018, Holey Grail Donuts has developed over 60 flavors, with each donut having one common root—kalo, otherwise known as taro. "National Doughnut Day will be more than about donuts; it will be an opportunity to inspire, celebrate, and appreciate, looking to the past as a guide to the future," says Dreiling.
The schedule for Friday is:
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in-store tastings;
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. live music in-store;
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. live DJ.
Temporary tattoos will be given away all day.
The Tasting Box for the week of June 1 to June 7 will include the following donuts:
· Reincarnated – real maple, smoked coconut, sea salt;
"Storytelling is an important component in the Hawaiian culture," emphasizes Dreiling. "Through chants, song, hula, and verse, Native Hawaiians have passed on its culture through generations, and we feel that should also be an important part of our local company's culture. Each of our donuts have a story, and it is time to share those origins with our customers."
Individual donuts are priced at $4, or are available, one of each, in the Tasting Box for a discounted price of $15.