Local movie theaters will have discounted tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day

Robert Kekaula Fellow
HONOLULU (KITV4)—Multiple movie theaters on the island will be celebrating National Cinema Day this weekend by treating movie-goers with exclusive ticket deals and steals that movie-lovers will enjoy!
National Cinema Day is Sunday, August 27 and Regal and Consolidated theaters will be selling tickets for $4 for every movie, showtime, and format! The deals will be available all day for all ages.
Regal theater-goers will also be able to enjoy a small popcorn and small soda combo for just $4. Consolidated-goers can get any drink for just $4 as well.
Happy National Cinema Day and happy watching!
Click here for more details about supporting Regal Theaters.
Click here for more details about supporting Consolidated Theaters.
Here’s what’s going on this weekend on Oahu that will be fun for the whole ohana!
