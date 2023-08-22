 Skip to main content
Local movie theaters will have discounted tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4)—Multiple movie theaters on the island will be celebrating National Cinema Day this weekend by treating movie-goers with exclusive ticket deals and steals that movie-lovers will enjoy!

National Cinema Day is Sunday, August 27 and Regal and Consolidated theaters will be selling tickets for $4 for every movie, showtime, and format! The deals will be available all day for all ages.

