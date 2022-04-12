Local Fishermen and women are on the hook for high costs as seafood prices continue to rise

HONOLULU (KITV)- People may have noticed the price of poke and seafood is on the rise. Restaurant owners and managers have told us they're also seeing an increase in cost. Seafood markets say they're also seeing shortages in some cases. You may be seeing trouble when you pull out your wallet to pay for fish and seafood, but it's the fishing industry that's threatened right now.
As fisherman Paul Dodder prepares to once again head out to sea. Expenses are on his mind. "Fuel prices are always the number one expense," said Dodder. Diesel fuel we're told is up 50%. But there are other costs as well. "Baits and supplies for your crew, all of that has increased 40%-50%," said Hawaii Longline Association Executive Director Eric Kingma.
Those costs on top of increasing demand are driving prices up. "Demand was increasing when things opened up. Tourism has opened up. Supply has come up a little bit then. Fish prices are up 15% to 20% higher now than pre-pandemic," said Kingma.
Kingma says the cost of shipped in fish has risen higher than that caught locally. But what's shipped in is usually lower than what is caught here, because of lower labor costs overseas. If that fish floods the market...that could doom local fishermen.
"You could have situations where imports flood the market and the local price drops through the floor. Prices remain high and vessels could tie up rather than choosing to go out and fish," said Kingma. While it's doubtful, there is a possibility fishermen could be pushed too far. "Fishermen could say, it's going to be too expensive to go fishing if the price is not high enough," said Kingma.
For right now however there's still the desire to go out and earn your living. "There's the same amount of fish out there we are bringing in,but I got to go now to go catch them and earn my living," said Dodder.
Fishermen KITV4 spoke to, told us they plan to head out tomorrow. We hope that continues.