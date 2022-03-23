...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Local film producer won't let the pandemic stop him from Moving Forward
Eric Nemoto is an independent filmmaker. His production company, Legacy Vision Films, makes movies for people who want to make movies.
"I can help you produce that script, write that script, and have the connections to bring people together and make that idea of yours into fruition and make it an actual movie. And not only that but this is distributed on several online movie platforms," Nemoto says.
His films have been released on Amazon Video, Filmhub, Plex, Tubi, and at Film Festivals.
"The most successful movie that we've had thus far is a movie, and Dan Seki was in it."
Landline Detective is about a man who embarks on a mission to solve his wife's 35-year-old murder mystery. He discovers a photo that confirms his brother-in-law was not where he said he was.
"Well, that movie has been streamed 15 million streaming minutes on Amazon."
The move cost 200-dollars to make, something Nemoto says should inspire any filmmaker.
"Don't assume that you need A large budget to make a very good movie. Okay, if you have a budget, make that movie, don't have anything on the horizon, write a script that takes nothing, get a location, film it and do it. That's been what I've been doing."
In the spring of 2020, production was set to start on a documentary called Prof. Blood, Basketball's First Great Coach. It details the success of Earnest blood, the Passaic High School boys basketball coach who changed the game.
Nemoto says "His claim to fame, of which there are many, is that his high school team once won 159 consecutive games, boys basketball, still the record today."
Blood's story is detailed in a book written by Kailua native and another successful coach, Chick Hess.
"We've been filming in pieces when we can, you know, it looks like COVID will let us do something. So we've recorded the narrator for the documentary got all that in the can, we've interviewed Chic Hess himself."
And with pandemic restrictions dropping, production on the documentary has resumed. Nemoto says while the pandemic was a challenge, he's ready to do whatever it takes to keep Moving Forward.
"I think it's going to be a hybrid. I think it's going to be a combination of things. Because the thing about it is this: I'm not going to stop making a movie because I don't have a big budget, okay? I have this little motto: If I have a budget, I'm going to make a movie. And if I don't have a budget, I'm going to make a movie. Okay, I'm going to find a way to do it. All right?"
Maleko grew up in Kailua on the Windward side of Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications, Broadcast Journalism from Northwest Missouri State University. Maleko joined KITV's News team in 2016.