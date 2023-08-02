Local company hosts school supply drive for Hawaii students from Life 360 Network

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Employees from ALTRES came together to organize their annual back-to-school drive for the keiki from Life 360 Network, in an effort to ensure that they are prepared for their educational journey.
Throughout the whole month of July, ALTRES had school supply drives at all of their locations on island to help collect supplies for students attending 30 elementary school on Oahu. ALTRES was able to gather essential school supplies such as backpacks, markers, pencils, folders, scissors, and more, for the keiki to have for their upcoming school year. ALTRES supports a different organization in need each year so that they can reach as many people as they can.
On Friday, July 28, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., ALTRES employees hosted an event where approximately 100 keiki participated to pick up their supplies. Each child was able to walk through the various tables that were equipped with supplies, and handpick the ones that they wanted.
Life 360 and ALTRES staff got to hang out with the kids and talk story with them as well. They also offered haircuts, ono food, and a “Blessing Store” which had free clothes, shoes, books, and toiletries that were donated by ALTRES, for the keiki to take with them.
“By providing the students of Life 360 Network with much needed supplies, they will be better prepared for success in the classroom as they start off this new school year,” said Siana Austin Hunt, the Director of Corporate Philanthropy at ALTRES.
In addition to the school supplies, ALTRES also donated $10,000 to the nonprofit organization, Life 360 Network, to help support back-to-school efforts for families.