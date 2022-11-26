Local businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Elevated seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KAIMUKI, HAWAII (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local.
An Oahu organization, "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food and others.
”We’re here at this event to bring our children to the community that we actually live in. I think it's super important to support local businesses especially in Hawaii because we all know how hard it is to work and make it here,” said Chanel Tsutsuse, Kaimuki resident.
Organizations officials said inflation and supply chain issues are hitting local businesses hard which causes prices to be higher than the big box retailers.
They want the community to know shopping small can make a big difference.
”Anyone can shop at Amazon or any online presence where you can get a cheaper deal but taking an extra step ahead is knowing your extra dollar can help someone survive in Hawaii,” said Jordan Lee, founder of "Keep it Kaimuki".
Some small business owners said shopping smarter does not always mean bargaining.
”You might be spending a little bit more when it comes to local businesses but you’re getting better quality and you’re reinforcing the economy here with local sewers, local factories, local workers,” said Summer Shiigi, owner of Ten Tomorrow in Kaimuki.
To attract customers, many businesses are offering more deals and free gifts with purchases.
A Waikiki resident said she makes the drive to Kaimuki to support the businesses there.
"It's a totally different vibe from Waikiki. It's more warm and I feel the local feeling. I have one cat and I go to Kaimuki for my pet needs,” said Karoi Yachinaka, Waikiki resident.
