Local agriculture leaders join tourism industry in ‘Oahu Good Food Pledge’

  • Updated
  • 0
Oahu Good Food Pledge

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined Honolulu city leaders in signing the Oahu Good Food Pledge, uniting the city's local agriculture sector to the tourism industry.

The county-wide initiative started making waves in 2022, when Hawaii Public Health, Kamehameha schools and Punahou School all committed to measuring their local food supply in an effort to increase the percentage of products from local farmers and ranchers.

Developer, Peter Savio, has announced that 155 acres of farmland in Waialua will be available to farmers.

