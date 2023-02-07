Local agriculture leaders join tourism industry in ‘Oahu Good Food Pledge’

The county-wide initiative started making waves in 2022, when Hawaii Public Health, Kamehameha schools and Punahou School all committed to measuring their local food supply in an effort to increase the percentage of products from local farmers and ranchers.
Tuesday’s initiative focuses on growing that relationship within the state's most prosperous economic sector: tourism.
In signing the "Good Food Pledge" more than 100 travel industry partners, representing more than 20 hotels and restaurants, will make that same commitment, while also collecting baseline numbers to increase internal and external awareness about how food product is sourced.
The data also will be used to help the city establish policies and practices to buy more food from local sources further supporting program goals of diversifying the economy and increasing environmental sustainability.
Leaders on the project say the collaboration comes at a time of great opportunity as both the ag and travel industries continue their post pandemic recovery.
“This is that opportunity to reset and really get everyone working collaboratively. Understanding each other's needs, supply and demand, and moving forward in committing to constantly prioritizing buying local,” said Noelani Schilling-Wheeler with the Hawaii Visitors And Convention Bureau.
More than 40 local vendors also joined in the collaborative discussions. Partners will be supported in implementing strategies to facilitate sourcing locally and thereby contribute to the overall vision of creating a resilient and sustainable food system in Hawaii moving forward.
