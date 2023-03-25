Lineup at Wai Kai kicks off in Ewa Beach in midst of a water conservation controversy

EWA BEACH, HAWAII (KITV4) - A waterfront recreation and entertainment destination in Ewa Beach kicked off its grand opening this morning.
However, the development of “The Lineup at Wai Kai” has received severe backlash over the past few years. Controversy comes from a wave pool at the venue in the midst of a statewide water shortage.
“We are using fresh water. There was misinformation going around that we are opening the world’s largest surf park which is not true. It is a deep water standing pool,” said Greg Champion, general manager at "Lineup at Wai Kai."
Champion said their pool is 30 meters long and produces around 1.5 million gallons of water. He said this is around the same amount of water small restaurants and local golf courses use annually on Oahu.
The venue is following the Department of Health protocols when it comes to water usage. Management said they are dedicated to the environment by also using eco-friendly supplies and constantly donating to local farmers.
"I’m excited for the Ewa Beach community so they don’t have to go too far and into town. Everything is right there for them in their neighborhood," said Lucy Herzog, vendor.
Several people walking through the grand opening event said it is bittersweet.
They pointed out that Board of Water Supply released a request for water conservation back in November, therefore this is not what Hawaii needs right now.
On the other hand, they are grateful for the potential job growth this will bring to Ewa Beach.
“This has been talked about in the community for over a decade now. I am thankful to see that locals are working and running this place,” said Valen Ahlo, Moiliili resident.
Ethan Florentin said he grew up in Ewa Beach and the development is overwhelming to him. He adds the west part of the island has always been more calm and he is worried about developing issues coming to that area.
Management said around 250 people are staffed at the venue and almost 95% of them are Ewa beach residents.
Greg Champion said he understands the concerns and backlash. He hopes this can enhance the quality of life for people on the west side.