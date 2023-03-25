 Skip to main content
Lineup at Wai Kai kicks off in Ewa Beach in midst of a water conservation controversy

EWA BEACH, HAWAII (KITV4) - A waterfront recreation and entertainment destination in Ewa Beach kicked off its grand opening this morning.

However, the development of “The Lineup at Wai Kai” has received severe backlash over the past few years. Controversy comes from a wave pool at the venue in the midst of a statewide water shortage.

Families affected by the Red Hill water contamination continue to struggle with health issues

