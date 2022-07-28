Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Co., one of the largest and most well-known companies of its kind in Hawaii, is closing one of its locations on Friday, a company official confirmed to KITV4.
The 100% employee-owned company, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, will be transferring the tire and auto repair services at its Kalihi location, along with its Kalihi employees to its four other locations across Oahu starting July 29.
Scott Williams, vice president of marketing for Lex Brodie’s, said that staffing issues is the main reason for the closure. Additionally, its Queen Street store is just a couple of miles away from its Kalihi location. It also has stores in Aiea, Waipahu and Kaneohe.
“In order to best serve our customers, it is imperative for us to ensure proper staffing levels at each of our stores,” he said. “Our industry, like many others, has encountered greater obstacles while trying to obtain employees in this current economic environment. As a result, we are being proactive by transferring our Kalihi employees to our four larger convenient locations in order to meet our customers’ needs, while continuing to seek, obtain, and train additional employees."
Additionally, in an effort to combat inflation and ensure the well-being of current and future employees, the Honolulu-based company has increased all of its employees’ hourly wages.
“We also increased our current minimum wage to $18/hour,” Williams said.
He says the goal is not to close the Kalihi store permanently, as there is the possibility it will start accepting appointments at Kalihi again when it knows it has the staffing levels necessary to meet the needs off all of its customers.
“Even with the challenges businesses are facing today, we have and will continue our efforts to grow and expand in order to better serve our customers, while providing greater opportunities for our team members,” Williams said.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.