 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday

  • 0
Lex Brodie's Tire, Brake & Service Co. generic
Courtesy: Lex Brodie's Tire, Brake & Service Co.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Co., one of the largest and most well-known companies of its kind in Hawaii, is closing one of its locations on Friday, a company official confirmed to KITV4.

The 100% employee-owned company, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, will be transferring the tire and auto repair services at its Kalihi location, along with its Kalihi employees to its four other locations across Oahu starting July 29.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK