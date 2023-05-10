 Skip to main content
'Let's get ready to ride!' | Phase 1 of Honolulu's HART rail system to open on June 30

  • Updated
Honolulu rail

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The long-awaited grand opening of the Honolulu rail system will be June 30. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and city officials made the announcement Wednesday morning at the rail Station at Aloha Stadium.

June 30 is the start of the Fourth of July weekend and the city is looking to make rides on the rail free and open to the public for the first five days.

HART rail line, Phase 1

