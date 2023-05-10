'Let's get ready to ride!' | Phase 1 of Honolulu's HART rail system to open on June 30

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The long-awaited grand opening of the Honolulu rail system will be June 30. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and city officials made the announcement Wednesday morning at the rail Station at Aloha Stadium.
June 30 is the start of the Fourth of July weekend and the city is looking to make rides on the rail free and open to the public for the first five days.
The rail project has been decades in the making.
"It just speaks to the hard work that has gone on, the perseverance, quite honestly overcoming challenges of every kind for a long time. And so this is a testimonial to the will of men if you will, and ability to build and construct things," Blangiardi said.
"So what I want to tell folks out in the community is, this is your system. We want you to see it. It cost a lot of money. Now we're ready to turn it on," said Department of Transportation Services Director, Roger Morton.
The first phase will run between Aloha Stadium and the Kroc Center in Kapolei. People will need a HOLO card to ride the rail.
"I think what we would prefer to do is, and this is the direction we're heading in, is we are aiming at using what is called open payment. So that you can tap on any credit card or, even through your iOS or your android, your wallet functions straight from your phone. And we're gonna leapfrog the app to go to open payment,” said Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director, Department of Transportation Services
The next phase of the project, from Aloha Stadium to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, is scheduled to open in July 20-25.
Also on Wednesday, the latest four-car train for the rail system arrived in Honolulu. You may spot it on the roads as crews transport it in pieces from Honolulu Harbor to the Rail Operations Center in Waipahu over the next couple of days.
Each four-car automated driverless train is air conditioned and can fit 800 passengers. That's the equivalent of 10 city buses.
KITV4 has also learned that the city plans to call the rail system "Skyline Honolulu." The City's Department of Transportation Services applied for registration of a trademark for the "Skyline Honolulu" name in March 2023.
