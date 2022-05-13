 Skip to main content
Lei Shortage continues as we head into graduation season

  • 0
lei

The owner of M P Lei Shop in Chinatown says there’s a major flower shortage, and she’s scrambling. With fewer orchids being imported from Thailand and some flowers that do arrive are often times damaged and they have to start over.

Mimi Say’s main concern is meeting the graduation season demand. She said she’s still recovering from Mother’s Day.

“We use the locally grown orchid lei. It's local and very popular. I am trying my best so right now I’m only doing first come first serve. I want to do orders but I can’t make that promise right now,” says Say.

lei 2

Say said transitioning to using local flowers also allows her to keep prices low. She said increasing prices in the midst of low supply can stop profits all together.

Darci Hoschiteo says she’s been buying lei early for her son’s graduation. She said prices have jumped by a few dollars and prices for large lei have shot up by more than 10 dollars.

“I think I’m just worried that I’m not going to find any lei. I have to purchase it now because there is a shortage of lei and its getting expensive,” said Hoschiteo.

lei

Lei shops provide lei to many different occasions including funerals. Mimi Say she’s balancing prices, supply and variety for her customers.

“When I need a lei for someone that has deceased, I refer the people to M P Lei Shop. It’s a way to symbolize that they ae still beautiful and/or handsome,” said Violet Fetuiai, a funeral director.

Lei businesses rely heavily on this season. Many are accommodating in several ways like until supply catches up to demand.

Tags

