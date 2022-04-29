Legislative conference committee passes minimum wage bill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is one step closer to raising its minimum wage.
A Hawaii legislative conference committee on Friday afternoon agreed on amendments to the minimum wage bill, which would raise Hawaii's minimum wage to $12 an hour this October and eventually to $18 an hour in 2028.
Hawaii's minimum wage is currently $10.10 an hour. HB 2510 HD2 SD1 CD1 would raise the minimum wage to:
$12 an hour starting October 1, 2022
$14 an hour starting January 1, 2024
$16 an hour starting January 1, 2026
$18 an hour starting January 1, 2028
The Senate's version of the bill, which the House disagreed with, would have raised Hawaii's minimum wage to $18 sooner -- in 2026.
The conference draft of the bill also makes the earned income tax credit refundable and permanent.
It also adjusts the tip credit from $0.75 to $1.00 an hour beginning October 1, 2022; to $1.25 an hour beginning January 1, 2024; and $1.50 an hour beginning January 1, 2028.
The conference committee included Rep. Richard Onishi, Rep. Scott Nishimoto, Rep. Greggor Ilagan, Rep. Val Okimoto, Sen. Brian Taniguchi, Sen. Michelle Kidani, and Sen. Kurt Fevella. All voted aye on the conference draft, with only Okimoto voting aye with reservations.
The bill will now go before the full Senate and House for a final vote before being sent to Gov. David Ige's desk for his consideration.
