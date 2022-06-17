Leading Lt. Governor candidates face off in debate

HONOLULU (KITV)- As the countdown to Hawaii's primary continues, things are starting to heat up. On Friday, the four leading democratic candidates for Lt Governor faced off for the first time at a in-person forum.
Overall they were all friendly toward each other, which makes a lot of sense seeing as the event was run by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. But there were some shots fired, during the portion where the candidates got the opportunity to ask questions of each other.
As the top 4 candidates for Hawaiian Lt. Governor took to the stage at the Waikiki Beach Marriot for a debate on Friday, it seemed nothing but smiles. But as panelists started asking questions, he tone started turning serious. Then came the opportunity for the candidates to ask each other questions.
"These actions have actually left the counties with no choice but to levy a new tax. Please explain why this was a responsible decision," said Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Ikaika Anderson.
"You have have benefited from some of your family or business ties," said Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Sylvia Luke.
"You've consistently opposed increases in minimum wages. You've opposed paid family medical leave," said Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Keith Amemiya.
"They need to work together. The HTA and the legislature need to be on board," said Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Sherry Menor-McNamara.
The audience seemed to enjoy the sparring. They also took in each candidate's views on working with the next governor, how to use the TAT tax, and whether tourism numbers should be increased or decreased. Individual statements also gave each candidate the opportunity to lay out their vision for the future.
"I've learned through my family experiences. I've learned through the way I was raised, to nurture others. My grandparents taught me that you always leave a community better than you found it. My grandfather is a former elected official, a former state lawmaker," said Anderson.
"We need change. We need more leaders in state government and not managers. I'm running for Lt Governor because I care about our communities. I want to create a better future for all of us," said Amemiya.
"I want to work together with not just community leaders, but also dept heads and the governor to bring positive changes . We're at that point where we can make the state leaps and bounds better into areas we have never been before.," said Luke.
"It's a pivotal time. We should seize this opportunity to have a fresh start for Hawaii. New ideas. New perspectives. new leadership. As Lt. Governor, I will work shoulder to shoulder with the governor to address these issues and coming up with a comprehensive plan," said Menor-McNamara.
The same group is going to watch the candidates for Maui mayor spar it out in the same ballroom on Saturday. If you want to watch the whole debate from friday, you can find that on our Facebook page.
