Law enforcement urging moped drivers to wear helmets as moped fatalities rise

Mopeds seem to be everywhere in Hawaii right now....but so are moped accidents which law enforcement say is on the rise. "When we see gas prices spike, we also see fatalities including motorcyles and mopeds spike as well," said HDOT Deputy Director of Transportation for Highways Ed Sniffen.
"I told him if he had a helmet on and face shield, that would have taken the damage as opposed to his face," said Kenneth Harmeyer who is a member of the American Motorcyclist Association. Harmeyer's stance on whether he would wear a helmet comes from his own experience speaking to a motorcycle accident victim in his youth.
He's also concerned about what he is seeing today. "You know if you're hit from behind, you fly over the handlebars. You're going to hit something hard and a lot of times it's going to be headfirst," said Harmeyer.
"Anytime I responded to a moped collision when someone wasn't wearing a helmet, they were going to the hospital with head trama. It didn't matter whether it was a low speed collision, they fell off their moped, or if a vehicle hit them," said HPD Traffic Division Lt. Thomas Billins.
Harmeyer's view on making a helmet law mandatory is different from his view for himself. "It's a personal choice. You shouldn't be forced to wear safety equipment. If you want to take your life in your own hands that's your business," said Harmeyer.
He says there's an appeal to not wearing helmet he understands. "People feel its a personal freedom thing. The advantage is that you can hear better. Sometimes, you can see better because you don't have your vision blocked by the helmet. It's more comfortable because if its a hot day, the heat builds up in the helmet," said Harmeyer.
His choice is to follow law enforcement's suggestions that improve his chances of surviving an accident or other incident. "If you're hit in the face with a rock and you're wearing a helmet with a face shield, it's going to bounce off. If your not wearing a helmet it is going to hit you smack in the face. Man that hurts," said Harmeyer.
A Hawaii Strategic Highway Safety plan in 2018, noted that in nearly a third of the traffic accidents from 2008-2012 involving moped fatalities.