Landmark climate and health care bill won't crush corporate profits, Goldman Sachs says

Even as some business groups cry foul over the tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, economists at Goldman Sachs say the landmark bill will barely put a dent in massive corporate profits. The Capitol building is pictured here on August 6.

 Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Even as some business groups cry foul over the tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, economists at Goldman Sachs say the landmark bill will barely put a dent in massive corporate profits.

To pay for historic climate investments, the legislation that passed the Senate on Sunday imposes a 15% minimum corporate tax and a 1% tax on stock buybacks.

