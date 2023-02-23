Lanai residents invited to virtual meeting on proposed 357% water rate hike

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents on Lanai are invited to attend a virtual meeting on a proposed water rate hike.
Lanai Water Company is looking to increase its revenue by 357%.The company services over 1,700 homes and businesses on the island.
If the rate hike is approved, LWC plans to raise its pricing over a five-year period, according to a company spokesperson.
Under the current rate for potable water, customers pay between $5 and $250 bi-monthly for their service, depending on the size of the meter
So, for a water customer currently paying $8.65 per month for a one-and-a-half inch meter, in phase one their rate would increase to $14.32. In phase two that would increase to $22.02. In phase three it increases to$32.16. And in phase four, the final phase, that $8.65 water customer would now be paying $45.53 per month.
Thursday night’s virtual meeting begins over web-ex at 5:30 p.m.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.