 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Labor Day Unity Picnic resumes in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Labor Day Unity event

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Labor day is on September 5, 2022. But some celebrated early at the annual Labor Unity Picnic. Labor unions host the event, to reward members' hard year of work. But everyone could enjoy the celebration.

“We come together as Ohana. We may be so many unions, but we come to you today in communion,” was the introductory speech of the Labor Day Unity Picnic for 2022. A big showing for the event this year at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu. 18 labor groups came, and thousands of other people, after a multi-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK