Labor Day Unity Picnic resumes in 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Labor day is on September 5, 2022. But some celebrated early at the annual Labor Unity Picnic. Labor unions host the event, to reward members' hard year of work. But everyone could enjoy the celebration.
“We come together as Ohana. We may be so many unions, but we come to you today in communion,” was the introductory speech of the Labor Day Unity Picnic for 2022. A big showing for the event this year at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu. 18 labor groups came, and thousands of other people, after a multi-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
For union shop members, it's a big deal. “The labor union, any union is like family. We treat everybody like family. While we're working, our family is outside of that realm. Now this is an event our family that can join, when we combine family with the labor side,” said union member Tony Jose.
Jose is enjoying seeing his family celebrate labor day a day early. Local unions, local music bands, local food, it seems appropriate for Hawaii which is the top state for union membership. In 2021, 20.4% of the state's wage and salary workers were in some way connected to a labor union according the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism says 603,000 people were employed in the state last year. The U.S. B.L.S. says 121,000 of those workers were union members. But organizers of this celebration say the history of unions in the US, should interest everyone.
Their strikes and negotiations have affected modern times. “Union or non-union if you work or have a job, it's labor. And you thank a union for all the stuff you got like 40-hour work weeks, weekends off, vacations, Medical, and retirement,” said HBCTC Executive Director Gino Soquena.
Union members got free meal tickets at the event, after all they do pay dues. But free entry, treats, music, and games were open to everyone.
“It's good for everyone to come in and have one big Ohana,” said Tony Jose.
