Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says

Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, The US Food and Drug Administration says. Pictured is cultured chicken made by Upside Foods.

 UPSIDE Foods

The US Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time.

Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the US Department of Agriculture.

