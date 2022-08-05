L&L Hawaii giving away free SPAM musubi on National SPAM musubi day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- SPAM musubi -- it's a good snack or lunch or anytime comfort food. And there's an actual day to celebrate it!
Next Monday, August 8th or 8-08, is the 2nd annual National SPAM Musubi Day.
SPAM musubi includes Hawaii's favorite canned meat, SPAM, with a shoyu and sugar or teri sauce, on top or in the middle of rice, and wrapped up in nori.
In honor of National SPAM Musubi Day, L&L Hawaii is giving away free SPAM musubi on August 8.
All you have to do is download the L&L Hawaiian Barbeque app, and on August 8th download the coupon for a free SPAM musubi, and visit one of the participating L&L restaurants to get your free SPAM musubi.
L&L sells thousands of SPAM musubi every day at its restaurants in Hawaii and on the mainland.
“At L&L, we love that a single bite of this tasty and popular Hawaii snack has the power to instantly transport our customers’ taste buds to the Hawaiian Islands whether they’ve already visited or have yet to experience our home state,” said Elisia Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue chief executive officer.
L&L has also created some National SPAM Musubi Day merchandise, including t-shirts and shoes.
